PSG have two absences to face Toulose; see who’s out

The ‘MNM’ trio is impossible at the start of the French Championship! And this Wednesday (31), PSG visit Toulouse, at the Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, in a game valid for the 5th round of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 4 pm.

PSG embezzlement

And for today’s match, coach Christophe Galtier has two confirmed absences, both due to injury. Are they, Kimpembe and Pablo Sarabia.

“Kimpembe and Sarabia will not be available for tomorrow’s game. I hope to get them back for Saturday’s game(2). I have a quality squad. There won’t be any big changes, but we will inject new blood, because now we play every three days. Automatically, you have to be careful not to lose players and also preserve everyone. Of course, there will be changes in the starting eleven compared to the team that started against Monaco,” Galtier said at a press conference on Tuesday (30)

Possible PSG lineup

A probable PSG lineup today has: Donnarumma; Bernat, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos; Pereira, Verratti, Sanches and Hakimi; Messi (Icardi), Neymar and Mbappe.

And the opponent?

A probable Toulouse lineup has: Dupe; Aboukhlal, Nicolaisen, Rouault and Desler; Ratão, van den Boomen, Spierings, Dejaegere and Chaibi; Dallinga.

DATASHEET

Toulouse vs PSG

Competition: French Championship – 5th round

Place: Toulouse Municipal Stadium

Date: Wednesday (31) at 4 pm

Broadcast: ESPN3 and Star+

PSG starts the round in the lead of the French Championship, with 10 points so far. Toulouse, in turn, has five points, and occupies 10th place in the competition.

Everything about the game between PSG and Toulose, and about the games in the 5th round of the French Championship, you can find it here at fans.com