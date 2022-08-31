PSG star reportedly dating transgender model, says French media

The player is one of the greats of European football.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
The star Mbappé, player of the PSG and big name, today, of the French football team, would be dating a trans model, according to the French media, republished by the portal ‘exam‘. The player and model have been dating for a few months now, and would have been first seen a few months ago.

The information was reported by local media, which claims that Mbappé and Rau, a model, were spotted by paparazzi near a yacht in front of France’s Mediterranean coast. The two were reportedly seen together for the first time last May during a festival in France.

In front of French newspapers publishing photos of the two embraced, both Mbappé and Rau have not yet commented on the possible love relationship.

Rau is a model who became famous for appearing in Playboy magazine in 2017, being the first trans woman to win covers for the big brand.

At the age of 16, the model underwent sex reassignment surgery, but she didn’t have the courage to tell about the case until she was 24. In 2018, Rau released autobiographical book called ‘Mulher’. On social media, the model has more than 700,000 followers.

PSG, his, Mbappé, plays this Wednesday, away from home, for Ligue 1.

