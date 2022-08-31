Rachel Bilson confirms she has a new boyfriend 2 years after splitting from Bill Hader

Rachel Bilson Jokes She Misses Ex-boyfriend Bill Hader’s ‘Big D-K’

Rachel Bilson has found love again.

The “OC” alum confirmed that she has a new boyfriend two years after her breakup with Bill Hader.

“Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper asked Bilson on Wednesday’s episode, “Are you currently single” to which the actress, 41, replied, “I’m not.”

Cooper then asked jokingly, “Is he bringing you coffee in the morning? He’s bringing you missionary [sex]?”

Bilson responded enthusiastically, “Fk yeah.”

The “Hart of Dixie” alum didn’t identify her new boyfriend, but she and artist Zac LaRoc sparked dating rumors when they were spotted showing off PDAs on a beach in May.

Bilson admitted on the podcast that there’s a “theme” to who she dates.

“This is a generalization,” she joked before sharing, “I think I’ve dated some actors and I think some of them, not all, have very self-involved locations.”

She continued, “I think it kind of goes along with the territory most of the time. I’m not saying all of them I’ve dated have, but it’s a theme. And I don’t like it.”

Bilson admitted that he has a habit of dating actors. Spotify

While she hasn’t confirmed whether her latest love interest has a career in Hollywood, she did say she’s open to dating a non-actor – just to joke that because of her own acting career, she tends to go for business.

“I always say to myself, ‘Never again,’ and then, of course, you’re on another project. [with] someone else,” she said.

“Whatever workplace you are in, you are surrounded by people. You’re around them every day and you meet different personalities and sometimes you really have chemistry with someone,” Bilson explained. “It doesn’t matter where you are. Yes, it’s a set, but it’s literally someone you spend almost 12 hours a day with, so you’ll get to know these people better than you would know someone you’re casually dating at first. ”

Bilson shares a 7-year-old daughter with her ex Hayden Christensen. Getty Images for Christian Syria

The “Last Kiss” star noted that “self-centered tendencies” didn’t apply to her ex-partner Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Briar.

“I will say with respect to my daughter’s father, he is not like that,” she clarified.

And if she’s dating LaRoc, she’s clearly broken that “theme,” though her rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for additional comment.

Bilson and Hader, 44, sparked speculation that they were dating in December 2019. They made their red carpet debut the following month at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Bilson and Bill Hader dated for nearly seven months until their breakup in July 2020. NBCU Stock Photo via Getty Images

But the very private duo broke up nearly seven months later in July 2020.

Bilson has opened up about their split, sharing this summer that it “hurt like a motherfucker” when they broke up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “Harder than childbirth. … If you really face it, you can come out of it and say, ‘OK, I’ve done it, and I’m ready for the next thing.’

Earlier this month, Bilson joked that what she missed the most about the “Barry” star was her “big pk.”