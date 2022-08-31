Rally in MS starts with accident; now teams head to Costa Rica – Sports

Cars participating in the rally leave Campo Grande (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The Sertões International Rally drivers got up early and left Campo Grande for Costa Rica, in the fourth stage of the competition. There will be 382 km of road with arrival scheduled for 15:00.

Yesterday, when they arrived in Mato Grosso do Sul, the competitors got a scare in Campo Grande. Car 371 overturned at km 237. Rescue teams rescued him and navigator Anderson Geraldi had to be taken to Santa Casa with back pain.

According to the organization, tests did not point to an injury and the navigator will be able to participate in the fourth stage, as early as this Tuesday, alongside the pilot Cristiano Rocha, as long as the medical team is cleared.

Vehicle flipped before arrival in Campo Grande (Photo: Disclosure)

The 2022 edition has more than 300 competitors, with 40 cars, 83 UTVs and 58 motorcycles.

Marcelo Gastaldi, from the Baja Tec team, races in the cars category and says he already knew Mato Grosso do Sul because of the Sertões International Rally. He and the team are from Manaus and have the experience of having participated in another great event, such as the Dakar Rally.

After three stages, he is in third place in the general classification and mentions some characteristics of the track in Mato Grosso do Sul. “Here the ground has a lot of bounce, sandy, so the route is fast. But what I like the most is the gravel, the car skids, it gives me more emotion”, he says.

Gabriel Boff says he is fulfilling his childhood dream (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Gabriel Boff, 37, from the Medel team, from Rio Grande do Sul, has known Mato Grosso do Sul since childhood. The family owns a rural property in Chapadão do Sul. “I’ve been coming to Mato Grosso do Sul since 1988. I’m fulfilling a childhood dream, it was my wish to participate in a rally like this”, he says.

The driver goes to the fourth stage occupying the 14th place in the car classification. “Participating in a competition like this goes a long way in getting to know the reliefs of the biome. You know what you will and won’t find. The stretch of Sertões in Mato Grosso do Sul passes, for example, through many plantations”.

Riders in a moment of relaxation before hitting the road (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The pilots left the Autódromo Internacional, where the Vila dos Sertões was set up, so that the pilots could spend the night. According to the race track director, Leandro Moura, around 2,500 people, including competitors and the organization, were at the site on Monday.

The vehicles left the race track with their own driving or transported to an area located about 50 km from Campo Grande for the start. The location is not disclosed in advance so that pilots do not study the route and be surprised by the route.