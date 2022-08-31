Rege-Jean Page wasn’t cast in Secret Invasion, Marvel clarifies

Major casting news turned out to be incorrect, as clarified by Marvel Studios. Initially, a casting announcement included Regé-Jean Page as part of the cast for Secret Invasion, a Marvel series that is currently in the works on Disney+. The news quickly went viral and got fans pretty excited, but Marvel clarified on Twitter that the actor’s name was incorrectly added to a previous cast list and that he’s not a part of the new series.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn starring as Skrull Talos after the characters met in captain marvel. The cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. Don Cheadle will also return as Rhodey, as will Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. The series will follow shapeshifting Skrulls that have infiltrated the planet and the footage was previewed for fans at SDCC. You can read a description of this footage below, courtesy of DiscussingFilm.

Rhodey (Combat Machine) makes several appearances without armor. In the exclusive footage, a first look at Emilia Clarke’s character, who appears to be a SHIELD or SWORD agent, was shown. A first look was also shown of Olivia Colman’s character, who is an old ally of Fury’s who helps them go undercover when things go wrong. Fury ends up regaining his original costume and eyepatch. Talos faces a room of Skrulls in human form.

Page may be best known for starring in the first season of bridgerton on Netflix. He is also featured in a major role in the new Netflix movie the gray man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling; this movie has just been released on the streaming platform this week. Page is also part of the cast of the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which had an official trailer premiered at SDCC as well. It was certainly a very big week for Page.

Secret Invasion will explore more of Nick Fury’s life

Disney+

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been around for quite some time in the MCU, but Secret Invasion will provide the deepest look yet into the character’s history. Jackson has previously teased how Nick’s previous appearances have focused on him at work, not letting fans know too much about what happens to the character in his home life. He joked (via THR) that fans will see Nick more vulnerable than ever in Secret Invasion.

“Well, I can have a lifetime as Nick Fury who isn’t Nick Fury at work,” he said. “You can go home with me and see what happens to me at home or when I’m alone or when I’m not that strong or when I take a vest off my back because Nick Fury is old. normally you can’t do it because the character has to present that kind of front when that’s happening and that’s what movies are for and when you can do that in long form, you show that even superheroes have their bad moments.”

Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+ in spring 2023.