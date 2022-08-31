Rensga Hits episode name songs!

The success Rensga Hits! of Globoplay is based on the sertanejo universe, but mainly on the female universe and its rise with force in recent years. And if we are talking about sertanejos, it is worth mentioning the idea of ​​putting in the titles of the episodes of the series, successes of several generations and that are in the minds of the people.

We separate the songs, excerpts and their interpreters in the list below:

1. The Day I Left Home

known for the movie Two Sons of Francisthe song was recorded by Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano for the 1995 album. The composition is by Joel Marqueswhich has hundreds of hit songs.

I know she never understood

My reasons for leaving

But she knows that after she grows up

The son becomes a bird and wants to fly

I really wanted to stay there

But fate wanted to thwart me

And my mother’s gaze at the door

I left crying to bless myself

2. Cachaça with Lime to Avert Loneliness

This time a snippet of the song by Gusttavo Lima packs the episode title. The song Cachaça with Lemon has composition of Eduardo Costa.

3. If What Hurts In Me Did In You

and the queen Marília Mendonça packs with a snippet of I know by heart the title of the 3rd episode of the series. Music is composed by Danillo Dávilla, Elcio Di Carvalho, Junior Pepato and Lari Ferreira.

And all this way I know it by heart

If I’m not mistaken, now you’ll leave me alone

The second step is not to answer me

The third is to repent

If what hurts in me hurt in you!

4. After Bed, The Reality

And with a snippet of Cloud of Tears it’s time to Belem Fafa and Chitãozinho and Xororó pack the episode. The music was composed by Paulo Debetio and Resende.

5. Amiga, Cê Tava Bebaça!

The chorus excerpt from boozesong of Marilia Mendonça with the participation of your friends Maiara and Maraisa, named the 6th episode with discoveries and various emotions. music is composition Gustavo Martins, Murilo Huff, Rafael Augusto, Ricardo Vismarckand Ronael.

6. No more Lies

and the anthem evidence also had its snippet in an episode. The song by Chitãozinho and Xororó, which is marked in the hearts of Brazilians, and in the main karaokes in the country, is composed by Jose Augusto and Paulo Sergio Valleand was released on the duo’s 1990 album, Asphalt Cowboy.

No more lies

To deny my desire

I want you more than anything

I need your kiss

I surrender my life

For you to do what you want with me

I just want to hear you say yes!

7. I Haven’t Learned to Say Goodbye

Another composition of Joel Marquesthe song is successful until today in the voice of Leonardobut was released in 1990 in the duo with his brother, Leonardo and Leonardo.

I didn’t learn to say goodbye, but I have to accept

That loves come and go, they are summer birds

if you have to leave me

so be happy

I didn’t learn to say goodbye, but I let you go

No tears in your eyes, your goodbye hurts me

winter will pass

And erase the scar

8. I’m Going With Everything, Today I’m Not Left Out

And the snippet “I’m going with everything, today I’m not left out” comes from the success of Rionegro and Solimões from 1997, pawn in lovewhich has in its chorus:

Jump ox, jump horse

Jump horse and ox

heart jumps in the chest

Remembering the love that’s gone

it was happiness

happiness, yes

heart jumps in the chest

Longing that has no end

are in the list Alice Wegmann, Lorena Comparato, Deborah Secco, Mouhamed Harfouch, Fabiana Karla, Ernani Moraes, Maurício Destri, Jennifer Dias, Sidney Santiago and Alejandro Claveaux.

Rensga Hits! was created by Carolina Alckmin and Denis Nielsenwith roadmaps Bia Curly, Natalia Cruz, Otavio Chamorro, Renata Corrêa and Victor Rodriguesfinal draft of Renata Corrêa and general and artistic direction of Leandro Neri and Carol Durão.

Rensga Hits! is available on Globoplay.

