The 2nd phase of the Brasileirão Série C concluded its second round. Four games were played this weekend, with the end of the round being this Monday (29). Highlight for ABC, which won its second victory in the competition. Paysandu, on the other hand, had its second defeat in two games.

Check the results and summary of the 2nd round of the second phase of the Brasileirão Série C:

Group A – ABC isolates itself as leader

Paysandu 0 x 1 ABC

After beating Figueirense at home by 2 to 1 in the debut, ABC traveled to Pará and beat Paysandu by 1 to 0, with a goal by Lucas Douglas at 15 of the second stage, when the potiguar club was one less after the expulsion of Walfrido, after receiving the second yellow card in the 40th minute of the first half.

With that, Alvinegro Abcista is the isolated leader of the group, with six points, while the Papão da Curuzu bitters the lantern of the competition, since it was defeated in the debut by 1 to 0 by Vitória.

Figueirense 5 x 1 victory

Unrecognizable on the field, Vitória was thrashed by Figueirense by 5 to 1, with a penalty goal from the experienced goalkeeper Wilson. Despite having been behind on the scoreboard, Vitória, who had Tréllez sent off in the 38th minute of the first half, lost 2-1 until the 38th of the second half, where they took the third goal and, later, two more that completed the rout of Figueira, who is now the group’s runner-up with three points and a better balance than Vitória.

Group B – Mirassol wins and takes the lead

Mirassol 1 x 0 Botafogo-SP

Owner of the best campaign in the qualifying phase, Mirassol reached the isolated leadership of Group B with four points by beating Botafogo-SP by 1 to 0, with a goal by Negueba in the 21st minute of the first stage.

Round Round 1 x 0 Aparecida

Closing the round on Monday, Volta Redonda received Aparecidense and had a goal from Leanderson, in the 13th minute of the first half, to defeat the Goiás club and add its first three points in the second phase, drawing with Botafogo-SP. , who won Voltaço in the debut of the second phase of the Brasileirão Série C.

Check out the dates and times of the 3rd round matches of the Brasileirão Série C:

Saturday, 03/09:

5pm: Figueirense vs Paysandu

Sunday, 04/09:

3pm: Aparecidense vs Botafogo-SP

5pm: Vitória vs ABC

7pm: Round Round vs Mirassol