Roger says he is embarrassed and asks for a quick response to the team

Roger Machado said that Grêmio’s performance in the 2-0 defeat to Criciúma, on Tuesday night (30), embarrassed him. After the game valid for the 27th round of Serie B, the coach asked his players for an immediate response.

“The moment is one of instability and the feeling that things have gone off the rails. Unlike four games ago. The search will continue. We have few positive things today. Our athletes competed, but just competing is sometimes not enough. game that embarrasses everyone, nobody is satisfied. The moment is to seek union and give an answer as soon as possible”, said the coach.

“The coach is responsible for what happens. The athletes give the technical answer, loyalty to the work, buy the idea. But we are in a moment of instability and we have to go through it as quickly as possible”, he added.

It was the fourth game without a win for the gaucho team in the second division. In addition to being threatened with losing third place, the team saw the group approach outside the access zone. The fifth-placed team is currently just three points behind Grêmio.

The crowd, irritated by the team’s performance, asked for Renato Gaúcho’s return after the last game at home. The club’s management, however, ruled out a change in the coaching staff.

“I don’t think about continuity or not in my work, but about finding solutions. My goal is not to be employed tomorrow, it’s to solve Grêmio’s problems. I’ve seen a lot in football. I witnessed Luxembourg having its name shouted by 45 thousand people asking for him to stay in one year, and be fired in February of the following year,” said Roger.

Grêmio’s next match will be on Friday, against Vila Nova-GO, at home.