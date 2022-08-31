Russia interrupts gas supplies to the European Union

support the 247

(ANSA) – Russian state-owned Gazprom began cutting natural gas supplies to European Union countries through the Nord Stream gas pipeline at dawn on Wednesday (31).

The scheduled stoppage, according to the company, is for maintenance of one of the compression plants located in northern Germany and should be carried out until September 2nd. It is from this Gazprom unit that the fossil fuel is sent to other European countries.

The news was also confirmed by the operators of the German pipelines Opel and Nel and by the European Network of Managers of Gas Transport Systems (Entsog).

The Italian Eni also issued a note that the supply was cut off and informed that “Gazprom has informed us that, for today, the delivery of the volume of gas will be around 20 million cubic meters against the daily deliveries of about 27 million cubic meters carried out in the previous days”.

Cuts for “maintenance” have been frequent and, for European countries, this is yet another way for Russia to pressure the EU to remove the financial sanctions provoked by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition to these occasional outages, Gazprom is only delivering 20% ​​of capacity via Nord Stream.

However, with the exception of Hungary, the other countries of the European bloc remain firm in the punishments against the Russians. This Tuesday (30), the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reported that nations have reached 80% of their natural gas storage target to avoid a supply crisis in the winter in the northern hemisphere.

The Hungarians even announced that they signed a new contract with Gazprom precisely on this Wednesday of cuts.

“Hungary has signed a contract with Gazprom for the supply of a maximum of around 5.8 million cubic meters of natural gas more on a daily basis, in addition to the contractual amount already in progress,” the prime minister’s spokesman said. Viktor Orban, Zoltan Kovacs.

The EU has yet to comment on the case.

