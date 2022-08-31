Sad confirmation for Corinthians. William in Fulham. May rumors have come true. Idolatry is over – Prism



São Paulo Brazil



While the signing of Antony by Manchester United makes world headlines, another Brazilian player arrives in the Premier League, the popular Premier League.



Or rather, return.



Without the slightest repercussion.



Willian, 34, has signed a one-year contract with Fulham, a club returning from the second division.





The confirmation of his hiring brought discomfort, again, to the direction of Corinthians.

Councilors have already brought to President Duilio Monteiro Alves a strange observation.

That Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, an international specialist in negotiations, had already announced that he wanted to leave Corinthians on May 30.

His father, on the same day, tried to deny any possibility of exit.

“There is none of that [vontade de sair]. There were those episodes of threat back there, which happened with Cássio and other players too, of course it’s not cool, the family is scared, but it’s over, we’ve talked, everything is resolved. It’s all normal. The difference is that there was no window. [de transferência] close and now there is, then people keep associating one thing with the other.”





“[A torcida] do not worry. Willian is fine, everything is fine, there’s nothing, there’s no proposal and there’s nothing like he wants to leave”, swore Severino Silva, father and manager of the attacking midfielder.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves also assured that he would not leave, despite the death threats he received, due to the team’s poor performance. In fact, Cassio received much worse.

“The player has a contract. Corinthians made a great effort to bring him, and he to come. Now, there was no such thing as Willian looking for us and saying he wants to leave, give clues. But we feel that he was very bothered by it, worried a lot about it. It’s not the Corinthians fans…”

“He made such an effort to return to the club that formed him. In the last game we saw the entire stadium applauding him standing up. Unfortunately, these are isolated acts of people who do not represent the Corinthians fans. The almost 40 million fans want Willian here. helping us”, said the leader, on June 15th.

Meanwhile, Corinthians advisers were aware of the pressure the player was under from his wife, Vanessa Martins, to return to England. He feared for the safety of his daughters, who traveled around São Paulo in armored cars with security guards.

Willian even assured Duilio that he would continue at Corinthians, like Cássio, Fagner and Gil, three others threatened.





Until he was sought after by Fulham, a London club, like Chelsea and Arsenal.

And William gave in to his wife’s pressure.

The official announcement takes place on the same day as Antony’s.

Willian was in the 2018 World Cup.

The former São Paulo and Ajax striker will take his place in Tite’s team.

And he arrives in England with the responsibility of being the biggest star in the reconstruction of Manchester United.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is looking, in these last hours of window, for a new team. Until the 1st of September. Two days for the 37-year-old media player to relocate. Or submit to fight for position, even with Antony.

William will have a new mission in his career. A much less ambitious reality than the one he got used to living in the clubs he passed through.

Prevent Fulham from returning to the second division.

His name is no longer proudly remembered in Parque São Jorge.

But with disappointment.

Councilors, directors, members of organizations.

Nobody forgives you.

For having given up on Corinthians.

The club even wanted to say goodbye at the end of 2023, when he should stop playing football.

But let him say goodbye in Europe.

Or find another club.

His idolatry at Corinthians was shaken too much.

For turning his back on the club after inconsequential threats, whose perpetrators were identified and arrested.

In August, William confirmed the May rumors.

Returned to England.

To London, where he feels safe.

And he will fight for his team not to be relegated…



