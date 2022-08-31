Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in the new Abracadabra 2 poster

The return of the Sanderson sisters is scheduled! The trio prints a new poster for the movie Abracadabra 2, a sequel that will be released on September 30 after 29 years. The new film is a Disney+ exclusive feature film and has left many fans happy after the announcement of a sequel. The main characters triumphantly return with the same look as almost three decades ago.

In the first film from 1993, Max Dennison, played by Omri Katz, moves into a house in Salem where legend has it that three witches lived during the 17th century. The teenager does not believe the story told by his friend Alisson, a character in Vinessa Shaw, and ends up freeing the witch sisters Sarah, Winifred and Mary Sanderson. Max then has to race against time so that the three sorceresses don’t get their hands on the magic book that can make them immortal.

Check out the new movie poster (Playback/Instagram)

In this new film, the three sisters played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy will be accidentally awakened by three other teenagers who bring the trio of witches to Salem from the modern world and have to imprison them back.

Check out the Abracadabra 2 trailer (Playback/Instagram)

Anne Fletcher is also responsible for her beloved romantic comedies: The Proposal (2009), with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, and Crazy To Marry with Katherine Heigl, James Marsden and Malin Akerman.

Check out the reaction of actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy to the first teaser of the new film. (Playback/Youtube)

For the new movie the entire main cast returns to their roles and also new actors will be added to the plot. The cast includes Whitney Peak, Zoya from the new Gossip Girl and drag queens Ginger Minj and Kornbread Jete, both former contestants on Rupaul’s Drag Race reality show.

Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ successBelissa Escobedo, from American Horror Stories; Lilia Buckingham from crown lake; Tony Hale, known for Veep and Froy Gutierrez, the Nolan of Teen Wolf are also part of the new cast of Abracadabra 2.

Cover photo: Playback/Instagram