Scientists invent the world’s first atomic television; watch video

A new way to capture video streams was recently developed by a team of researchers at the US National Institute of Standards (NIST). nicknamed “atomic television”the contraption is the size of a dinner table and uses lasers and atom clouds to capture signals with standard 480i resolution (480 horizontal lines).

The vehicle that allows the new technology to work – which also transmits video signals – is a Rydberg atomic receiver, a quantum radiofrequency (RF) electric field sensor, which have been studied for years to capture radio signals. “We basically encode video games into a signal and detect it with atoms. The output is fed directly into the TV,” explains electrical engineer Chris Holloway.

In practice, the “magic” works in a glass container with gaseous rubidium atoms that get bigger after being bombarded with two-color laser beams. These so-called “Rydberg atoms”, the size of a grain of sandhave a high energy level, which causes electrons to orbit farther from the nucleus.

How do scientists transmit and receive video signals across atoms?

The process begins with the preparation of the atom cloud, using a radio signal, which is used as a reference point to assess its effect on energy changes in Rydberg atoms. Then the researchers add a video feed to modulate the original signal and transmit it through a horn antenna.

By analyzing one of the laser beams passing through the atoms, the scientists extract the video signal and decode it to screen compatible format.

For this, the team has to get the size of the beams exactly right, because as it changes, the same is repeated with the time that the laser light interacts with the atoms. affecting the video stream bandwidth.

ARTICLE AVS Quantum Science – DOI: 10.1116/5.0098057;