See Cruzeiro’s math to secure Serie A access after a draw

photo: Thoms Santos/Staff Images/Cruzeiro According to UFMG data, Cruzeiro has a 99.99% chance of returning to Serie A

Cruzeiro and Sampaio Corra drew 1-1 this Tuesday (30/8), at Estádio Castelo, in So Lus-MA, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, the celestial team reached 58 points in the competition and took another step towards accession to the First Division.

So far, Cruzeiro has won 17 games, drawn seven and lost just three in the second. With a 71.6% record, the team is 17 points ahead of fifth-placed Londrina, who beat CRB 1-0 in this round.

UFMG mathematicians state that 63 is the average score to guarantee access to Serie B. Cruzeiro can reach this mark in the duel against Operrio, in Mineiro, on September 8 (Thursday), for the 29th round.

Before facing Fantasma, the team coached by Paulo Pezzolano will still play against Cricima, also at Gigante da Pampulha, in Belo Horizonte. The teams will face each other this Sunday (4/8), at 16h.

However, even with 63 points against Operrio, Cruzeiro is still not able to confirm access mathematically. The Fox will only guarantee the spot in an official way when the difference in points for the first team outside the G4 is greater than the score to be disputed in the remaining rounds.