See the 10 coolest streets in the world in 2022 | Tourism and Travel

A street in Canada has been chosen as the coolest street in the world for 2022, according to the website of the travel magazine Time Out. The survey was based on responses from 20,000 people in several countries and the review of page contributors.
Rue Wellington in Montreal (Canada) in a photo taken in May 2014 — Photo: Matias Garabedian/Wikimedia Commons
According to Time Out, Rue Wellington in Montreal took first place for bringing together great bars and even an “urban beach”, called Verdun Beach. In summer, the street is closed to cars and hosts various attractions, such as music shows, theatrical performances and yoga sessions.
In second place is Gertrude Street in Australia, which has several old buildings. The website also highlighted the small shops and the tranquility of the street, even though it is close to the center of Melbourne.
Then comes the Great Western Road, where, according to Time Out, there’s a great view of the sunset in summer. The website also highlights that those who visit the street can find pizzas at an affordable price and craft beers.
Check out the 10 coolest streets in the world below.
1 – Rue Wellington (Montreal, Canada)
2 – Gertrude Street (Melbourne, Australia)
Gertrude Street in Melbourne (Australia) in December 2020 photo — Photo: Nick-D/Wikimedia Commons
3 – Great Western Road (Glasgow, Scotland)
Great Western Road in Glasgow (Scotland) in June 2019 photo — Photo: Alan Murray-Rust/Wikimedia Commons
4 – Yongkang Street (Taipei, Taiwan)
Yongkang Street in Taipei (Taiwan) in November 2015 photo — Photo: David Baron/Flickr
5 – Værnedamsvej (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Værnedamsvej in Copenhagen (Denmark) in May 2020 photo — Photo: Mikael Colville-Andersen/Flickr
6 – Karangahape Road (Auckland, New Zealand)
Karangahape Road in Auckland (New Zealand) in January 2016 photo — Photo: Szilas/Wikimedia Commons
7 – Tai Ping Shan Street (Hong Kong)
Tai Ping Shan Street in Hong Kong in February 2022 photo — Photo: Linfachimwang Dai/Wikimedia Commons
8 – Yaowarat Road (Bangkok, Thailand)
Yaowarat Road in Bangkok (Thailand) in May 2018 photo — Photo: Christophe95/Wikimedia Commons
9 – Oranienstrasse (Berlin, Germany)
Oranienstrasse in Berlin (Germany) in April 2018 photo — Photo: Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons
10 – Hayes Street (San Francisco, USA)
Hayes Street in San Francisco (USA) in July 2022 photo — Photo: XRay/Wikimedia Commons
