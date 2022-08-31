Selena Gomez in “Only Murders in the Building”: 6 best looks of Mabel

“Only Murders in the Building“, a series produced and starring Selena Gomez, has everything we love in a production: mystery, comedy, romance and, of course, incredible looks. Mabel Mora, played by the actress, is incredible and dresses very well. seasons, we see the young woman parading through New York in elegant clothes, but at the same time super comfortable.

His style is marked by heavy coats – suitable for the city’s climate -, balance between colors – alternating between neutral and vibrant tones – and lots of plaid prints. “Only Murders in the Building” released its final episode last week, but it’s already confirmed for season 3.

Check 6 looks of the character that marked the episodes and get ready for the 3rd part of the series, which will surely bring more incredible visuals of Mabel.

1. Yellow coat + print

The official photos from season 1 show Mabel in a yellow coat, which became the character’s trademark. Therefore, the color also had to appear in the 2nd part. In the 2nd episode, we see Mora with an amazing look: mustard yellow overcoat and diamond-printed sweater. The golden earrings helped to give more sophistication to the result.