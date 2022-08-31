Spanish club wants to pay more than R$ 25 million for an important name in Flamengo

Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo - Copa do Brasil 2022
Flamengo may receive, in the next few hours, a proposal of 5 million euros from European football for the football of young Lázaro, young promise of the Rio giant. With the window of the old continent close to the end, Brazilian football can be the big target in the hands of the powerful in Europe.

According to Mauro Cezar, a club in Spain is offering a 5 million euros + 2 million in goals to count on the football of Lázaro. The idea, according to the source, is to buy about 70% of the player’s rights.

The name of the club, however, was not revealed by the journalist, but rumors take over that it could be Celta de Vigo, despite everything being rumor. What is known is that Fla tends to receive a proposal to sell the young player. Whether it sells or not is another story.

In addition to Lázaro, Pedro, a great striker for Dorival Jr’s team, is a target for Spain. The interested party, according to the outside press, is Sevilla: but there are no proposals or even contacts from the great club in La Liga. Fla also has no intention of selling it.

Flamengo returns to the field this Wednesday (31), in Argentina, for the Libertadores semis, against Velez.

