Starzplay releases in September 2022

Every turn of the month is worth keeping an eye on the catalogs of streaming services, after all, it is the time when the most news usually arrives in the catalogs. Therefore, it is the case of Starzplay that has already announced what is to come. So, check out the releases on Starzplay for September 2022. By the way, highlight the new series The Serpent Queen and Toda La Sangre.

Launchs starzplay in September – Movies

No identity

Release: 1/09 | Action

After a car accident in Berlin, the American Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) wakes up to find that no one knows who he is, as he does not carry any documents. But someone has assumed his identity and not even his wife recognizes him. So, ignored by the authorities and pursued by mysterious assassins, Martin is alone, tired and needs to prove who he is.

The spectacular Spider Man

Release: 1/09 | Adventure

The classic story brings us Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), Spider-Man and his girlfriend, the beautiful Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). One day, he unexpectedly ends up finding a mysterious suitcase that belonged to his father. In order to find out what it is, he takes the object to Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) at Oscorp. But in the search for answers about what happened to his parents, he ends up on a collision course with Connors’ dangerous alter-ego, the villainous Lizard.

Venom

Release: 1/09 | Action

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a journalist who begins to investigate the mysterious work of a scientist, suspected of using human test subjects in deadly experiments. But when he comes into contact with an alien symbiosis, he ends up transforming into Venom, a killing machine.

Launchs starzplay September – Series

animal kingdom

Release: 1/09 | 5th season

ambitions

Release: 1/09 | 1st Season



The series revolves around the intense rivalry between Stephanie Lancaster (Robin Givens) and Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), former college best friends who find themselves struggling in their personal and professional lives.

P-Valley

Release: 4/09 | 2nd season | Final episode airing

The Serpent Queen

Release: 11/09 | 1st season | New episodes every Sunday

The series tells the story about the rise of Queen Caterina de Medici (Samantha Morton). Above all one of France’s most powerful rulers, Queen Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton).

All Blood

Release: 09/15 of the first 2 episodes | New episodes every Thursday

The production follows a tabloid reporter who joins forces with police lieutenant Edith (Ana Brenda Contreras) and anthropologist Elisa (Yoshira Escárraga). So, together they will have to decipher a series of murders that shocked the country. In this way, they travel through Mexico City chasing a ritualistic assassin whose quirk is to recreate ancient Aztec sacrifices.

PowerBook III: Raising Kanan

New episodes every Sunday

The Great

Season 2 is now available

