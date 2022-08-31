Studies show that the happiest children in the world are in the Netherlands

Research shows that the happiest children are European and live in the Netherlands. Experts say this can happen for a variety of reasons. A 2020 report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) found that babies and children living in the Netherlands are happier than those in the rest of the world.

Read more: Premature children who spend more time on breast milk are smarter

The Netherlands stands out in terms of well-being

UNICEF analyzed data from 41 high-income countries to rank young people according to physical and mental health and the development of academic and social skills. The result showed that the Netherlands can be considered the best ranked place in the three health outcomes, followed by the countries of Denmark and Norway.

Chile, Bulgaria and the United States were at the bottom of the table. In addition to these scores, another 2020 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Better Life Index shows that the Netherlands scores above average in a number of areas, including income, education, housing and overall health.

Factors that influence child development

The author of The Working Parent’s Guide to Survival, Anita Clear, said in an interview that it is important to understand the role of socioeconomic factors in influencing a child’s well-being, because if a child’s certain needs are met (most likely in a rich country), the chances of happiness are greater.

She added that it is ideal for parents to set clear boundaries and show love and care for their children. Also, she says that shame and embarrassment is very bad for children. No wonder the Dutch are known for their willingness to talk about topics that might be considered uncomfortable.

Let the kids be who they are

The author goes on to say that the Dutch have a reputation for valuing diversity and being inclusive. This parental approach is important because young people are now under more academic and social (social media) pressure.

So growing up in a culture where children feel they can be exactly who they want to be and aren’t judged for it can make friendships more positive and help increase their well-being.

UNICEF research shows that around 81% of 15-year-olds in the Netherlands feel that they can easily make friends. This is considered one of the highest rates among the 41 countries included in the study.