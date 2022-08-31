That ’90s Show Won’t Come to Netflix in September 2022

One of the most anticipated new Netflix original series of 2022 has to be That 90’s show. When Netflix announced That 70’s Show would make a comeback with a spin-off series, fans were very excited to return to Point Place after more than 15 years.

In the new series, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) welcome Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) for the summer. It’s 1995, and there’s a whole new generation of teenagers giving Red and Kitty pain and trouble.

If you’re waiting to binge watch That 70’s Show before the spin-off debuts on Netflix, you’re in luck! The comedy finally returns to streaming in September, but it won’t be coming to Netflix. All eight seasons of the original classic will be available on Peacock.

While this isn’t super convenient for fans with the two shows on different platforms, it’s an exciting time. So when can we expect to see the spin-off come to Netflix? Here are the latest production updates and new release forecasts.

That ’90s Show release updates

On July 29, new series lead Callie Haverda shared on Instagram that filming has officially wrapped on the first season of That 90’s show. Prior to Haverda’s announcement, original series star Wilmer Valderrama posted a picture of a script while on set filming him as Fez.

Now that filming is over, the sitcom has been in post-production for over a month (as of August 31st), and that process typically doesn’t take as long for a multi-camera comedy as it does for a Netflix drama series. . We expect to see a release date before the end of 2022, in November or December.

After filming wrapped, Ashton Kutcher opened up about his wife Mila Kunis’ decision to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie in the spin-off series. Kutcher said being back on set with the cast and crew was nostalgic, and he and Kunis wanted to return to honor the show that provided a breakthrough in their careers.

Looks That 90’s show It will be as fun for new viewers as it is for those who grew up watching the original. Who else can’t wait to see Eric, Donna, Kelso, Jackie and Fez reunited at the Forman house?

Stay tuned for more That 90’s show Netflix Life news and updates!