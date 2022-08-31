The Flash’s New Ending Revealed; Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman Are Back

The Flash movie’s new ending will no longer replace Batman and Superman, but Batfleck and Supercavill will no longer know each other.

But will the DC Extended Universe still change with The Flash? The answer is yes; According to a rumor from @TheComixKida Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing Affleck and Cavill back full-time, only now Batman and Superman don’t know each other and the Justice League doesn’t exist.

With that, Batfleck will have to assemble the Justice League again. It is possible that this is why Ben Affleck will appear in Aquaman 2in case, to call Aquaman to join Batman in the new superteam.

What do you think of this DCEU soft-reboot? Comment below in our comment block.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

Follow the DC Legacy and know all the dcnauts movies.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast: