The Incredible War Strategy That Tricked Hitler

In 1943, British agents devised an elaborate and incredible war strategy to deceive Hitler’s Nazi Germany about plans to invade Britain. And it was this true story that inspired the movie.”Covert Operation” (Operation Mincemeat), a war drama directed by John Madden and starring Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen.

The story, so fantastic and macabre, it seems more like the product of a writer’s imagination, took place at the height of the Second World War, when the Allies were determined to break Hitler’s hold on occupied Europe and had plans for an all-out attack on Sicily, but face the impossible challenge of how to protect a massive invasion force from a potential massacre.

To convince the Germans that the Allied forces were planning to invade Greece and not Sicily, two notable secret service agents, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Macfadyen), with the help of the young Ian Fleming, took charge of the task of devising the most inspired and unlikely disinformation strategy of the war, using the most unlikely secret agent: a corpse.

With the objective of disguising the preparations for the invasion of Italy from North Africa, they deliberately threw overboard a suitcase with forged documents attached to a corpse and left it adrift in neutral Spanish waters, with the objective that the papers ended up in the hands of the German high command.

The false information reached Hitler’s desk and evidently believed to be true, which led Germany to order the division of tanks, artillery and boats to defend Greece, Sardinia and the Balkans. When Allied troops invaded Sicily on July 10, 1943, the Nazis were taken by surprise.

As a curiosity, this hilarious and unbelievable true story of this undercover operation that changed the course of World War II has also been adapted into a hugely successful musical in the UK. After always sold out since 2019, the show is still on stage at Riverside Studios, in London, until the 23rd of July.

“Operação Secreta” opens in Portuguese cinemas next Thursday, June 2nd. Watch the subtitled trailer.