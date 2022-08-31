The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and September Mornings are September’s Prime Video Highlights

O Prime Video announces the outstanding releases in Brazil for the month of September. Prime members can check out exclusive content online, via streaming or offline, via download, and they can also ask Alexa for the month’s top releases.

Among the highlights is the September 23 launch of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In addition, the second season of its national series, starring Liniker, arrives at the end of the month, September mornings.

Check out all the releases of the month:

1st of september

All for Her (All For Her, 2021)

Fatal Following (Fatal Following, 2021)

Missing and Alone (Missing and Alone, 2021)

September 2nd

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 1 (The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, 2022)

september 8

September 9

Flight/Risk (Flight/Risk, 2022)

Secrets of the Past (The Dry, 2020)

September 10th

Licorice Pizza (Licorice Pizza, 2021)

September 11th

DC’s League of SuperPets (Store)

september 15th

Save yourself Who Can! (Save Yourselves!, 2020)

The Climb (2019)

A Detective Case (The Kid Detective, 2020)

September 16

Goodnight Mommy (Goodnight Mommy, 2022)

A Private Matter – Season 1 (Un Asunto Privado, 2022)

September 23th

September Mornings – Season 2 (September Mornings, 2022)

Prime Video releases images from the second season of the Brazilian series Manhãs de Setembro

September 28

How to Survive Among Siblings – Season 2 (Home Economics, 2021)

September 29

September 30th

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)

Explosive Conspiracy (Gasoline Alley, 2022)

