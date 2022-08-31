The Pain Hustlers releases updates, cast, synopsis and more

A new movie with an all-star cast is in production on Netflix! the next thriller the pain hunters is directed by David Yates.

Yates is best known for directing the last four films in the series. Harry Potter series, earning him critical and commercial success, as well as several awards. He also worked behind the camera on the first three films in the Harry Potter prequel series, fantastic beasts.

Taking on production roles in the pain hunters are Lawrence Gray and Yates himself. Wells Tower wrote the screenplay.

Here’s everything we know about the new Netflix production!

The Pain Hustlers release updates

The streaming giant has yet to share a release date for the film. Netflix won the film rights at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, paying $50 million to acquire its rights.

The Pain Hustlers Synopsis

We don’t have an official synopsis yet, but Netflix has provided the official logline.

Losing her job, a factory worker struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a bankrupt pharmaceutical start-up, only to become embroiled in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

According to Deadline, the story follows Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a high school dropout who dreams of a better life for herself and her daughter. She gets a job at a pharmaceutical start-up in a shopping mall. Her charm, courage and determination put her at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

The Pain Hustlers Cast

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt co-star in the pain huntersand they are joined by a talented cast that includes Jay Duplass, Andy Garcia and more.

Emily Blunt as Liza Drake

Chris Evans

Andy Garcia

Catherine O’Hara

Jay Duplass

Brian d’Arcy James

Chloe Coleman

That’s all we know for now. Stay tuned to Netflix Life as we bring you all the updates and news about the pain hunters!