The Resident: Season 6 premiere date and poster

The 6th season of The Resident has its debut confirmed for the September 20thon FOX.

The Resident is a medical drama based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary and focuses on the personal and professional lives of some elements of the staff of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, while exploring the bureaucracies that surround the hospital industry. At the center of the plot is the brilliant but rigid doctor Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and early career idealist and internal medicine specialist Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal).

In the new season, the Chastain Park team continues to save lives and fight the corruption that exists in the American healthcare system, showing what really happens in good and bad in modern medicine.

The series’ cast also includes: Jessica Lucas (Billie Sutton), Anuja Joshi (Leela Devi), Bruce Greenwood (Randolph Bell), Malcolm Jamal-Warner (AJ Austin), Jane Leeves (Kit Voss), Kaley Ronayne (Kincaid “Cade) ” Sullivan) and Andrew McCarthy (Ian). Actress Emily VanCamp had her last appearance in season 5.

In Portugal, The Resident is broadcast by FOX Life, with no premiere date set for the 6th season. The first five are also available on Disney+.