“The Son”: Hugh Jackman thrills in new Florian Zeller film

THE Sony Pictures Classics released the first trailer for “The Son”by the acclaimed French director Florian Zellerahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which begins August 31 and runs through September 10.

The feature film is based on the eponymous play by Zeller that he adapted with Christopher Hamptonand comes after the huge success of “The father” with Anthony Hopkinswho is also in the new movie. Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby star in the production.

The Sony Pictures Classics drama is expected to rock the awards race with bows in Venice and Toronto. It’s too early to say but, “The Son” could be Jackman’s opportunity to land his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor – previously nominated for “Les Miserables”2012 -, Kirby and Dern can compete for a spot in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Check out the synopsis:

A drama that follows a family struggling to come together after falling apart. The Son centers on Peter (Hugh Jackman), whose busy life with his baby and new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is turned around when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) appears with his son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who is now a teenager. The young man has been absent from school for months and is distraught, distant and angry. Peter struggles to take care of Nicholas as he would like his own father to take care of him while juggling work, his and Beth’s new child, and the offer of his dream position in Washington. However, as he looks to the past to right his wrongs, he loses sight of how to keep Nicholas in the present.