The Strange World of Jack and Coraline Director Addresses Possible Sequels

Fans of The Strange World of Jack and Coraline and the Secret World have always wanted to see sequels to the films, which were addressed by their director in an interview.

talking to the Screen RantHenry Selick said he would be up for making sequels to Jack’s wierd world and Coraline and the Secret Worldas long as there were good stories to be told.

The director also states that he would not make any film, as he believes that most of the sequels “they are just remakes of the first movies with some slight changes”and he wouldn’t want to work on something like that.

“People have always wanted a sequel to The Strange World of Jack and Coraline. If there’s a good story, it might be worth doing. But all too often, the sequels are just remakes of the first movies with some slight changes.” – Said Selick.

Coraline and the Secret World received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film.

The cast brought Dakota Fanning (Flames of vengeance), Teri Hatcher (Tango and Cash), Ian McShane (John Wick), Keith David (Two Nice Guys) and others.

In the plot, we are introduced to Coraline, who feels bored in her new house, especially because of the behavior of her parents, who are always very busy. Suddenly, she finds a secret door that leads her to a different — and better — version of her life. This seemingly perfect world will turn out to be too dangerous, and Coraline will need to have the courage and wits to escape and save her family in the real world.

Already Jack’s wierd world is a 1993 stop-motion animated musical that was inspired by a poem written by Tim Burtongrossed $75 million at the box office on its original release.

Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, gets tired of doing Halloween every year and leaves the city limits. By chance, he ends up crossing the Christmas portal, where he sees the joy of the Christmas spirit. Upon returning to Halloween Town, not having understood what he saw, he begins to convince the citizens to kidnap Santa Claus and make their own Christmas. Despite his loyal girlfriend Sally being against it, Santa is captured and the facts will show that Sally was right all along.