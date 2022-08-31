The wife of Cássio, from Corinthians, tried to help a boy who designed his own World Cup album

Janara Sackl, wife of goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, sought out the boy’s father to offer help and make the dream come true. child in having a World Cup album. The information was revealed by Gabriel’s own father, 8 years old.

+ Alê Oliveira discusses with ESPN journalist on social network: see bullshit between press names

Janara had posted the boy’s story on social media and sought out the street vendor João Teixeira, the boy’s father, in a private conversation.

– We didn’t even imagine it would be like it is. Even Cassio’s wife sent me a message wanting to talk to him. It’s very exciting – told the fairground João Teixeira, to ‘G1’.

João Gabriel designed his own Copa album (Personal Archive)

Another personality who wanted to help the boy was the singer Luisa Sonza.

– Does anyone have contact with any family members? I wanted to give the album, already with a lot of stickers, for him to complete everything, I think he would like it – wrote the singer in a publication on the internet.

João Gabriel is the son of João Teixeira, a man from Goiás who works as a market vendor and supports his family with little more than one minimum wage per month. To ‘G1’, the child’s father revealed that he was touched by his son’s attitude.

– There’s no way not to get emotional, happiness is so much that I’m speechless to have someone with so much creativity. He made the stickers and put the name of each player. He even made the judges. I couldn’t believe it,” said João Teixeira.