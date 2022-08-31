This is how WhatsApp’s new trick works to prevent people from seeing you ‘online’ and gain more privacy – Metro World News Brasil

Seeing when friends or family are online in the messaging app can make us feel even more connected to each other.

But everyone has that moment when they want to see WhatsApp undisturbed.

With that in mind, Mark Zuckerberg’s app already has a new feature that will change the way users use the platform, as detailed by the official blog.

This is how WhatsApp’s new trick works to prevent people from seeing you ‘online’ and gain more privacy

“For these moments, we brought the ability to select who can and cannot see when you are online,” he said in a recent post.

To choose who can see that you’re online, you’ll need to edit a privacy setting in the app’s ‘Settings’.

This option will start rolling out to all users this month.

Choose who can see you’re online

As detailed, the novelty will be released gradually to all users, which can occur at any time, with Android and iOS phones.

So it is always important to keep the messaging app completely. Know how:

Update for iPhone/iOS

Update for Android

Important changes to the messaging app

The privacy news is part of a series of improvements that will be released soon in the app.

In this link, we detail the features that will transform the WhatsApp app and that will be released in the coming months.

With information from the app’s blog