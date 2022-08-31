Three former Cruzeiro athletes compete for the Libertadores 2022 ace award

photo: AFP Flamengo, Vlez, Palmeiras and Athletico-PR compete for the Copa Libertadores title Conmebol released this Tuesday (8/30) the list of six players nominated for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Crack award. Of the finalists, three have already worn the Cruzeiro shirt: Rony (Palmeiras), Arrascaeta (Flamengo) and Vitor Roque (Athletico-PR).

In addition to them, three others are in the running: Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), Pedro (Flamengo) and Lucas Janson (Vlez Sarsfield).

Rony played for Cruzeiro in 2015 in the under-20 team. He was later loaned to Nutico and later sold to Albirex Niigata for around R$4 million. In 2018, he was bought by Athletico Paranaense, the club in which he won the Copa do Brasil. He arrived at Palmeiras in 2020 and became one of the biggest idols in history, with six titles, two of which were Libertadores.

J Arrascaeta played for four seasons, between 2015 and 2018, for Cruzeiro and won the Copa do Brasil (2017 and 2018) and a Campeonato Mineiro (2018). With 50 goals, the Uruguayan is the second highest foreign scorer in the history of the celestial club – he lost the post to Marcelo Moreno, in 2021, who has one more.

In 2019, the Uruguayan was sold to Flamengo for €18 million (R$79.5 million at the time). Of this amount, the Minas Gerais club kept 13 million euros (R$ 55.25 million), as it held 50% of the player’s economic rights.

J Vitor Roque broke out at Cruzeiro this season. In 11 games, he scored six goals and provided an assist. Already popular at the beginning of the year even by vehicles from Europe, Roque had a contract with Cruzeiro, but the termination fine was low for the domestic market: R$ 24 million. Athletico-PR made the payment and took the 17-year promise. Roque signed a five-year contract. The Fox contests the value in court.