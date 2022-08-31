Tips on how to complete the album in a week

Like many Brazilians, I am also a fan of collecting the World Cup albums — my mother started collecting them when I was only 5 years old, my first at the World Cup in Japan and South Korea in 2002, and she is a passion that I carry to this day, at the age of 24. The desire to see my complete album was so great that in a week it was finished.

The purpose of this article is to explain to you, the reader, my experience behind the 670 stickers and how some of my steps can help you to also complete the album quickly, without accumulating too many repetitions and without having to ask for the stickers that Panini is missing. .

The first step

The cost of the package is quite salty: R$ 4.00. Inevitably you will have to spend a significant amount of money to have stickers to swap and paste in your album. In my case, I bought a total of 175 packages (R$ 700), which left me with many repeats and clearly shortened the path to complete the collection — but I got some of the money back (I’ll explain later).

But you don’t have to spend all that. According to the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics, it is necessary to pay R$ 576 to complete the album.

time for exchanges

Two ways to exchange stickers worked very well for me: frequenting exchanges and using my social networks.

With the fever of the World Cup album among people, many malls across Brazil created trading posts for stickers. In São Paulo, for example, the free span of Masp and Praça Charles Miller, in front of the old Pacaembu stadium, are crowded on weekends by album collectors looking for exchanges.

Instagram also helped me in this race to complete the album. Many people I followed posted pictures of figurines and I talked to them to exchange them. The meeting point was always a subway station that would be the middle ground for both when it was time to go to or from work.

getting your money back

If you wanted to complete your album as soon as possible, spent a lot of money on the little packages and are full of repeats with the album near the end, there is a way to recoup some of the money invested.

Some people want the whole album, but don’t bother to buy stickers that they’re sure they’ll stick together instead of buying the little packets. That is, if you find someone like this, you can offer your stickers for the same price as the package (five for R$ 4.00) — recovering 100% of the money you spent.

Swapping repeats for repeats

At the end of my album very few people had the stickers I needed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t help them. I, for example, got my last three from a classmate who studied with me at school. He sent me all he needed, and I had 34 stickers for him.

Nothing fairer than you helping those who helped you. I exchanged 34 stickers for the three I needed, and got 31 repeats from him — it’s a way for you to update your repeats and help people close to you to complete the collection as well.

Is it worth anything?

Image: Flavio Latif/UOL Esporte

From all the packages I opened I took out five extra stickers: Cristiano Ronaldo (normal version), Neymar (normal), Eriksen (normal) and Jude Bellingham (bronze) twice.

Some figurines like these are being advertised for millionaire amounts, but it is not known for sure what their value really is. So I chose to keep them to better understand the market and know if they are really worth some money — in an attempt to recover part of the R$ 700.00 I spent.

