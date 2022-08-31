TP-Link announces two new routers with Wi-Fi 6 and OneMesh network support

TP-Link announced this Tuesday (30), two new advanced routers with high connectivity and features specially designed to serve users who consume streaming or online games. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology, TP-Link Archer AX72 and TP-Link Archer AX53 models ensure faster downloads and stable connection. As the manufacturer explains, Wi-Fi 6 stands out for having 164% faster performance compared to the predecessor generation, delivering exceptional performance. This feature is not available on all router models available on the market, so the brand’s new solutions stand out.

















Tech

02 Aug

















Tech

01 Aug



TP-Link Archer AX72

Starting with the TP-Link Archer AX72, the device supports speeds of up to 5400 Mbps, enabling video content streaming at up to 8K resolution, faster simultaneous downloads and, for players, lag-free gaming. The equipment has six antennas and a high-power module combined with Beamforming and 4T4R technologies. According to the company, the router adapts the Wi-Fi coverage to automatically adapt to the space in which it is installed, a practicality that concentrates the signal on all devices connected to the wireless network. In addition to advanced connectivity, the router also surprises by using the latest generation and high efficiency Qualcomm CPU, with 64 bits and 14 nm of high performance memory for low data processing latency and compatibility with MU-MIMO and OFDMA tools, which combine to provide increased capacity to connect up to 100 devices.

Although the hardware is one of the device’s strengths, the TP-Link Archer AX72 also surprises by bringing thethe BSS Color that recognizes nearby Wi-Fi networks to avoid signal interference. It is also worth mentioning that the TP-Link Archer AX72 has the BSS Color feature, which marks the frames of neighboring wireless networks so that the router can ignore them, preventing possible interference and problems with the signal. Another differentiator is the Target Wake Time (TWT) function, which allows the router to schedule how often it will send and receive data, increasing its time in stand-by mode and substantially improving battery life for connected mobile and IoT devices.” , highlights Fabio Appel.





TP-Link Archer AX53

This model features 160 MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM modulation scheme, the TP-Link Archer AX53 offers 6 Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3 Gbps (2402 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz). To ensure security, there is support for the WPA3 protocol, an encryption feature that improves against brute force attacks, preventing cyber-invasions to the system. “In addition to ensuring ultra-low latency, which allows the user to enjoy more responsive games and video calls, the TP-Link Archer AX53 also has four high-performance external antennas, which combine with Beamforming technology to provide Wi-Fi coverage expanded to the whole house, with a strong and stable signal”, details TP-Link’s Product Manager in Brazil.

Both support TP-Link HomeShield, a kit that includes extra tools offered by the company to improve network management and operation, and OneMesh, which makes it possible to create a unified Wi-Fi network by combining compatible repeaters, expanding coverage. throughout the house to avoid delays and signal drops as the user moves through different environments.

offers on routers

See also