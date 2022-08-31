Turin MP opens investigation into case involving Pogba and his brother

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turin, Italy, launched a formal investigation on Tuesday (30) into the case involving Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, who denounced to French authorities that he was the target of extortion and threats. The magistrates did not officially reveal the issues that will be examined by the investigators, nor the possible hypotheses of crimes.

In French territory, the newspaper “L’Équipe” reported that the local police have been investigating the real role of Mathias Pogba in the case involving his own brother and the reasons for the extortions. The former Pescara player was accused of being part of the organized gang that threatened the Juventus star.

Disgusted by the situation, Mathias promised on social media that he would disclose “big revelations” about the Juventus athlete. He added that the information regarding his brother will be “explosive”.

The “RMC Sport” revealed that Pogba would have paid at least 100 thousand euros in the hope of ending this story, but it continued until the allegations and the investigation opened in early August by the Public Ministry of Paris, France.

“Unfortunately, Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social media are not a surprise. They will join the threats and extortion attempts made by a gang organized precisely against Paul Pogba. The competent authorities in Italy and France were informed a month ago. and there will be no further comment regarding the investigation currently underway,” the Frenchman’s lawyers said.

The case involving Pogba is shaking France and could even have repercussions on the country’s national team, as happened a few years ago in a controversy involving Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena. The midfielder’s brother accused him of having cast an alleged spell to injure Kylian Mbappé.

“What we’re talking about now are just rumours, I hope they stay that way because I love Pogba and I hope this doesn’t lead to his exclusion from the national team for the next World Cup,” commented the president of the French Football Federation (FFF).