Twilight Actors Who Were Once at Marvel or DC

In 2022, Robert Pattinson gave a real show of acting as Bruce Wayne in Batman, one of the biggest hits of the year. What many fans do not know is that the eternal Edward Cullen was not the only Twilight actor to participate in superhero movies. In fact, several Twilight Saga stars have starred in DC and Marvel productions.

It is worth remembering that, in all, the Twilight Saga had 5 films: Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012).

Although it divided the opinion of the specialized critics – and part of the public – the Twilight Saga became a huge financial success. Together, the films grossed an estimated $3.3 billion.

We list below 7 Twilight Saga actors who have acted in Marvel and DC movies (or series); check them out – and see if you remember them all.

Robert Pattinson – Batman

As mentioned above, Robert Pattinson stars in the film Batman, released in 2022 by filmmaker Matt Reeves. In the film, Edward from Twilight stars with actors such as Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

When Pattinson was cast in the role of the Dark Knight, many DC fans protested. After all, no one wanted to see the “shining vampire” as one of the most popular comic book heroes. However, with the release of the film, the actor won over even the most demanding fans.

Peter Facinelli – Supergirl

In the Twilight Saga films, Peter Facinelli played Carlisle Cullen, the adoptive father of the vampire family. For his performance, the actor won fans all over the world. Many viewers have not noticed, but the star is also in Supergirl, a series from DC.

Aired by The CW, Supergirl is part of the Arrowverse. In the series, Peter Facinelli made a cameo as the villain Maxwell Lord, who appears in Season 1. In cinemas, the character was played by Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984.

Edi Gathegi – X-Men: First Class

You may not recognize the name, but Kenyan-American actor Edi Gathegi was instrumental in the development of the Twilight Saga. In the first film in the franchise, Gathegi plays Laurent, the leader of the trio of villains who challenge the Cullen Family.

Edi Gathegi also has a small role in Marvel, specifically in the movie X-Men: First Class. In the film, the actor plays Darwin, a mutant with the power to adapt his body to any type of environment or situation.

Bryce Dallas Howard – Spider-Man 3

In the Twilight Saga, Bryce Dallas Howard takes on the role of vampire Victoria in Eclipse. In the first film, on the other hand, the character is played by Rachelle Lefevre. Nowadays, Howard is best known for her performance as Claire in the Jurassic World films.

Before securing the role of Victoria in Eclipse, Bryce Dallas Howard had already won the hearts of Marvel fans as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3. The same character was later played by Emma Stone.

BooBoo Stewart – X-Men: Days of Future Past

Of Native American descent, BooBoo Stewart played the werewolf Seth Clearwater in three Twilight films: Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Breaking Dawn Part 2. The actor is also known for playing Jay, the son of Jafar, in the Descendants franchise.

At Marvel, BooBoo Stewart joins the cast of X-Men: Days of Future Past as the mutant Warpath. The actor has also lent his voice to Disney animated projects such as Spider-Man and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.

Lee Pace – Guardians of the Galaxy

The latest Twilight Saga films introduce vampires from around the world, who join the Cullen Family in the battle against the Volturi. One of these vampires is Garrett, played by Lee Pace. At the end of the franchise, Garrett finds love in the arms of Kate, of the Denali clan.

In the MCU, Lee Pace is known for playing Ronan the Accuser. The cosmic character is the main antagonist of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Lee Pace also appears in other MCU productions such as Captain Marvel.

Christopher Heyerdahl – Various

In the Twilight Saga, actor Christopher Heyerdahl plays Marcus, the most decrepit member of the Volturi clan. In addition to his performance in the vampire franchise, Heyerdahl is well known for partnerships with DC, both in live-action series and in animated productions.

In episodes of the Gotham series, for example, the actor plays the villain Jack Gruber. More recently, Heyerdahl played Captain Caspar Locke in Peacemaker season 1. The actor also has small roles in films like Catwoman and Blade Trinity.

In Brazil, Twilight movies can be watched on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Globoplay.