Undefeated and with 74% of success as home team, Vasco bets on the home factor to win again | vasco

Vasco seeks the warmth of his home to score again in Serie B. After going through hard times away from home, the team returns this Wednesday, at 7 pm, against Guarani, to São Januário and has the support of the fan to overcome its most turbulent moment in the competition. Today, the difference to the fifth place, Londrina, is only one point. The team from Paraná has already played in the round.

The team comes from defeats to CSA and Bahia in the Northeast, has lost the last five games as a visitor and has not scored away from home for seven weeks. In Rio de Janeiro, however, the story has been different. Vasco is undefeated in the city, where he got most of the points that put him in the G-4 of Serie B today.

At home, they were 29 of the 39 possible points. In 13 games, Vasco won eight and drew five. A use of 74.3%.

– Let’s go now to our domains, where we have shown sovereignty. Where we have shown imposition and we will take that to the game against Guarani, on Wednesday. In fact, what we have shown so far. In other words, imposing play, pressure on the ball out. Let’s do what we’ve been doing throughout the competition. Make São Januário our melting pot – said coach Emílio Faro, after the defeat to Bahia.

And once again Vasco will have the support of his fans. Despite the bad timing of the season, all 22,000 tickets for the match were sold out within hours. And it’s been that way throughout Serie B.

Vasco’s average as home team in the competition is 25,447 fans per game, greater than the capacity of São Januário, since they played two matches at Maracanã and filled the stadium both times.

