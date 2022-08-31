Vasco will have some absences against Guarani; Look

Credit: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco.com.br

This Wednesday (31), Vasco da Gama enters the field in the Brasileirão Série B to face Guarani in a match valid for the 27th round.

Coming from a defeat to Bahia in what is considered a “direct confrontation” for the spot in the G4, Emílio Faro’s team wants access at all costs and aims only at victory at home. On the other hand, Guarani is the runner-up in the championship.

The coach, who is temporarily in charge, will not have four players available for the confrontation, in addition to some hanging.

Vasco’s embezzlement against Guarani:

The main sector of Vasco affected by the absences is the defense, exemplified by three of the four absences: Gabriel Dias (right-back who can also play as a midfielder) and Riquelme (left-back), both recovering from surgery, and Miranda (defender), suspended by CONMEBOL for being caught in anti-doping.

Another important player who is out of the team is Raniel. The striker was out of the last match due to a discomfort in his right thigh and continues to recover.

Considering these absences, Vasco should go to the field with: Thiago Rodrigues in the goal; Matheus Ribeiro, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar in the defensive line; Yuri Lara, Andrey, Bruno Tubarão and Figueiredo composing the midfield; finishing with the attacking duo formed by Alex Teixeira and Nenê.

DATASHEET

Vasco da Gama vs Guarani FC – 27th Round

Competition: Brazilian Serie B 2022

Date: August 31, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 19:00 (from Brasilia)

Place: Sao Januario Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

assistants: José Eduardo Calza (RS) and Luiza Naujorks Reis (RS)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Streaming: Premiere

Emílio Faro analyzes Vasco’s defeat to Bahia

Check out an excerpt from Emílio Faro’s press conference after Vasco’s defeat to Bahia, valid for Serie B of the 2022 Brazilian Championship.