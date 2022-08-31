Vegan mother sentenced to life in prison after baby dies of malnutrition

A vegan woman charged with murder in the malnutrition death of her baby son was sentenced to life in prison on Monday (29) in the US.

Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was charged in June with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated homicide, child abuse and child neglect, in the death of Ezra O’Leary. Her conviction in Lee County, Florida, had been delayed four times.

Her husband Ryan Patrick O’Leary remains in prison while awaiting trial on the same charges.

According to researchers, the couple said they only consumed raw fruits and vegetablesalthough the child was breastfed.

The 1 year and 6 month old son weighed 8kg and was the size of a 7-month-old baby when she died in September 2019, according to a police report.

The Cape Coral couple had two other children, ages 3 and 5, who were also malnourished, according to investigators.

Fonte: The Independent