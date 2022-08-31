Vélez vs Flamengo: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Libertadores semi

Velez Sarsfield and Flamengo face each other at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, at the José Amalfitani stadium, for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals. O THROW! follows the match in Real Time and directly from the Argentine capital.

The return duel at Maracanã, with a place in the final, takes place next Wednesday, at the same time. It is worth remembering that the goal as a visitor is no longer a tiebreaker and, in case of equality, the classification will be decided on penalties.

Flamengo reached the semifinals after eliminating Tolima and Corinthians in the previous stages. This is the third red-black participation in the last four years. Dorival Júnior’s team is having a good time this season and has been undefeated for 14 matches.

Vélez, meanwhile, are in the semifinals for the first time in the last 11 years. The club eliminated fellow Argentines River Plate and Talleres in the previous stages, but is experiencing a crisis in the local league. The team has not won for 12 rounds and occupies the vice lantern.

Teams faced each other in 2021 (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

DATASHEET

Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo

Place: Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires (ARG)

Date and time: August 31, 2022 at 9:30 pm

Referee: Wilmar Roldán (COL)

Auxiliaries: Alexander Guzman (COL) and Wilmar Navarro (COL)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)

Where to watch: ESPN, Star+ and Live from LANCE!

VÉLEZ SARSFIELD (Coach: Alexander Medina)

Hoyos; Jara, Matías de los Santos, Gómez and Ortega; Garayalde, Cáseres, Orellano, Bou and Janson; dish

Embezzlement: Perrone and Godin

hanging: Gómez, Jara, Garayade and Pratto

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabby.

Embezzlement: Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio and Marinho

hanging: David Luiz and Leo Pereira