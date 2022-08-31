Vélez vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Flamengo

Undefeated for 14 games, Flamengo enters the field this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, to face Vélez Sarsfield, at José Amalfitani Stadium, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal.

The goal of coach Dorival Júnior and his team is to get a good result in Argentina to have more tranquility to decide in Maracanã, next week, and manage to reach the third Libertadores final in four years.

Vélez reached the semifinals after eliminating River Plate and Talleres, but is having a bad campaign in the local championship: it is in 27th, in the penultimate position, with one win, nine draws and six defeats.

The general record of the confrontation has a wide advantage for Flamengo: in 11 duels, seven red-black victories, two draws and two defeats.

Streaming: ESPN and Conmebol TV

O ge tracks the match in Real Time (click here to track the bids).

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Júnior

The tendency is that the team is the same that has been used in the main cup games. The question is whether David Luiz will start the game. The defender was confirmed to have hepatitis, but, as he is feeling well, he traveled with the delegation and will be under observation until the ball rolls.

The probable lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz (Fabrício Bruno), Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

who is out: Marinho (fever), Rodrigo Caio (recovering from a knee problem) and Bruno Henrique (had knee surgery and won’t be back until 2023).

hanging: David Luiz and Leo Pereira.

Velez Sarsfield – coach

There are 11 games without winning in the local championship, Vélez has been much more competitive in Libertadores. For the duels with Flamengo, the team has an important absence, Máximo Perrone, who has a pneumothorax and should also not play at Maracanã. His likely replacement is Santiago Cáseres.

The best known player of the Brazilians is the forward Lucas Pratto, in addition to the defender Godín, who is injured. The last time the teams faced each other at José Almalfitani, in Libertadores 2021, Flamengo won 3-2.

The probable lineup: Lucas Hoyos, Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Valentín Gómez and Francisco Ortega; Nicolás Garayalde, Cáseres; Luca Orellano, Walter Bou, Lucas Janson and Lucas Pratto.

who is out: Máximo Perrone and Diego Godín, injured.

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (COL)

Assistant 1: Alexander Guzman (COL)

Assistant 2: Wilmar Navarro (COL)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)

