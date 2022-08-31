VIDEO: cell phone explodes in woman’s pocket in Lorena, SP | Paraiba Valley and Region

Security cameras at a supermarket recorded the moment a cell phone explodes in a woman’s pocket in Lorena. Despite the scare, the woman had only minor burns on her hand, hair and back.

The incident happened last Saturday, around 1:45 pm. An employee of the establishment said that the customer heard an audio on her cell phone and, after putting it in her pocket, the device exploded and began to release a lot of smoke. Then she managed to get her cell phone out of her pocket and threw it on the floor.

The woman had minor burns to her back, hair and hand, but did not require medical attention and is doing well. She even got in touch with the manufacturer to understand the reason for the explosion, but still hasn’t had a response.

Watch your cell phone!

To prevent explosions from happening, experts explain that people should pay attention to the temperature of the cell phone, because the hotter it is, the greater the chances of an accident.

It is recommended to avoid placing the device between mattresses and pillows, as this can heat them up, especially when they are charging, as electrical currents also increase the temperature.

In case you receive a phone call, it is safer to unplug the charger to answer the call.

In addition, it is essential that the device and equipment, such as charger, must be original. Pirate parts are not reliable because they do not undergo quality and safety tests, as the originals work.

1. Unplug your cell phone during heavy and long-lasting rains

During storms, it is possible that lightning strikes the electrical network of the house, generating a great voltage that can reach the cell phone. There is a risk of shock if someone is using the phone.

Therefore, avoid using the device plugged into the socket during rain.

2. Use original charger and cables

The original chargers for smartphones and other electronic products are certified by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and have a seal.

They have components that maintain a very low voltage to give shock. It is the safest option to charge the device under any circumstances.

Parallel chargers that are not certified or recommended by the manufacturers themselves may not have some safety features, in addition to possibly passing more load than recommended.

Also avoid the use of adapters and be very careful with sockets with poor contact.

3. Also original battery

It is also important that the battery installed in the device is original. Parallel versions do not pass security certifications.

Watch out for battery expansion – if you notice that the phone is “bloated” or that any part of the screen has lifted, stop using the phone and take it to a service center. The chemical components of the battery can leak and even cause explosions.

Also keep an eye on the temperature: if the device is heating up more than normal, look for a specialist.

4. Do not leave your cell phone charging under a pillow

It is very important never to muffle the phone while it is charging. Therefore, do not leave the device under a pillow, blanket or even your body while it is plugged in.

That’s because the device naturally heats up during charging and if it doesn’t have adequate ventilation, it can overheat and cause life-threatening battery problems, such as explosions.

When going to sleep, keep the device away from you and flammable objects. It’s important that you don’t get caught off guard or take great risks if a fire breaks out, for example. These are rare cases, but precaution is key.

5. In case of a phone call, disconnect the cell phone from the charger

In the event of an accident and the device suffers an electrical discharge, it will not be close to your face. It’s also a good idea not to use wired headphones while charging.

6. Do not charge your cell phone in damp places, such as the bathroom.

To avoid shock, do not place the phone to charge in damp places, such as near a sink, bathtub, or shower. It is also important not to connect or disconnect the charger with wet hands.

7. If the appliance is plugged in, try to wear rubber shoes

Rubber is an insulating material and can protect you from possible electrical shocks.