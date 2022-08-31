Viola Davis and other warriors print new poster for the feature

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” is set to hit theaters nationwide in September

With September just around the corner, Sony Pictures has released a never-before-seen poster of “The Woman King,” their upcoming movie based on a true story and starring Viola Davis (“The First Lady”). The poster shows the actress characterized as the African warrior, runtalongside other members of his armed guerrillas.

“A warrior becomes a legend”, says in the picture. Check out:

The plot is inspired by the real events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story will revolve around runt (Davis), general of the female military unit, and his new recruit, nawi (Thuso Mbedu), who band together to defeat enemies who have violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they lived for.

In addition to Davis and Mbeduthe cast of “A Mulher Rei” will still have Lashana Lynch (“007 – No Time to Die”), John Boyega (“Star Wars The Force Awakens”), Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Love”) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (“After”). The direction is Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), who also penned the script alongside Dana Stevens (“Paternity”).

“The King Woman” hits theaters nationwide on September 22.

