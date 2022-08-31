Viola Davis leads warriors in new The Woman King poster

The King Woman

One of the most anticipated releases for the rest of the year is the epic The King Woman, the new film by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) starring Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad).

On Tuesday (30) Sony Pictures released a new official poster that puts Davis and the main cast in battle pose. Check it out below.

The Woman King tells the true story of a powerful group of warriors in Dahomey in the 1800s, who must reorganize themselves when the forces of French colonization advance into the territory.

The film’s cast includes Viola Davis, John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Lashana Lynch (007: No Time to Die) and Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad).

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard, The Secret Life of Bees) directs the new film, which promises to be one of the highlights in the next edition of the Oscars.

A Mulher Rei hits Brazilian cinemas on September 22.

