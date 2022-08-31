what can we learn from films about violence against women

This month, August Lilac is promoted, an awareness campaign about domestic violence, a bitter reality in Brazil. According to data from the Federal Government, more than 31 thousand reports of domestic violence were registered until July of this year, including all forms of abuse such as physical, moral, sexual, patrimonial and psychological violence.

To contribute to raising awareness on the subject, we wrote an article, in which we are going to talk about what we can learn from films about violence against women, shall we?

The invisible man

In The Invisible Man, we meet Cecilia (Elizabeth Moss), a woman who believes she is being stalked by her abusive ex-boyfriend who allegedly recently committed suicide.

Cecília needs to prove that she is suffering attacks from a person that no one can see, making an analogy to women who suffer domestic violence, but are discredited by family, friends and authorities.

Gone Girl

In Gone Girl, we know the story of Amy (Rosamund Pike), who has her disappearance investigated by the Police, the main suspect being her husband Nick. In the film we understand how moral, psychological, patrimonial violence and other forms of abuse gradually develop in relationships.

Sleeping with the enemy

To escape the constant physical aggression inflicted by her husband, Sara (Julia Roberts) fakes her own death and starts her life over with a new identity, until her ex-husband suspects that Sara is alive and begins to pursue her. With this film we learn how complicated it is to end an abusive relationship.

Bonus: series about domestic violence

It is not just the films that address the issue of violence against women. We list some series that contribute to the debate and awareness on the topic, as well as suggested readings on domestic violence.

Big Little Lies

Celeste (Nicole Kidman) appears to be in a perfect relationship, but suffers from various forms of domestic violence. Although she is a victim, Celeste feels guilty about the cycles of violence as she believes that she said or did something that motivated her husband’s reaction.

“Celeste experiences what other victims of domestic violence do, the cycle of the abusive relationship: it starts with what we call a ‘honeymoon’, then the tension builds up, and it ends with the explosion. The cycle starts again with the ‘honeymoon’ phase, which makes the woman believe that her partner is going to change.”, explains Nayara de Azevedo from Late Night Streaming.

Unbelievable

Our last suggestion is the miniseries Unbelievable, which tells the true story of Marie (Kaitlyn Denver), a young victim of sexual violence whose credibility is questioned not only by the police, but also by her friends and family who distance themselves from her because they believe that the young you’re lying.

It is only when other women are victims of similar crimes that a pair of female police officers begin to investigate this series of cases with the necessary empathy with the victims of listening to them and believing their words.

don’t be silent



If you are a victim of domestic violence, call 180, send a message by WhatsApp number (61) 99656-5008, by Telegram search for Human Rights Brazil or access the website of the National Human Rights Ombudsman. All forms of contact are available 24 hours a day.

