WhatsApp: How to know if I’ve been blocked and how to block a contact?

O Whatsapp has a feature that allows the user to block contacts whenever they want. The functionality is useful when the person is feeling uncomfortable with messages from a certain contact.

In any case, although it is possible to sever the link with a person through the messenger, the user is not notified of the action. In view of this, see below how to know if you have been blocked in Whatsapp.

How to find out if I’ve been blocked on WhatsApp?

When a contact blocks you in the messenger, you are prevented from viewing some of the person’s information, as well as they lose access to your information. Here’s how to know if it’s been blocked:

Status can no longer be viewed;

You can no longer see the user’s profile picture;

It is no longer possible to add the user to new groups;

Messages can no longer be delivered;

It is no longer possible to call the user.

If you are unable to perform these five operations, it means that you have been blocked by the contact.

How to Block a Contact on Android and iOS

On Android:

Open your settings Whatsapp; Now, click on the “Account” tab and then on “Privacy”; Once this is done, go to “Blocked Contacts” – all contacts already blocked will appear on the screen; To add a new contact, tap on the “Add” option; Your contact list will open for you to select the person you want to veto. Remembering that it will no longer be possible to receive messages or view other contact information; Ready! One more person has been blocked from your app.

On iOS:

With WhatsApp open, go to “Settings”; Then click on “Account” and then on “Privacy”; Once this is done, tap on ”Blocked”; When the blocked list appears, click on “Add new”; Now, choose the contact you want to block.

You can prevent the automatic download of media in the app

Daily, users of Whatsapp receive various media messages (images and videos). Normally, when the files are uploaded to the conversation, they are also downloaded and saved in the smartphone’s gallery.

However, there is a feature that prevents images and videos from being automatically installed on the phone. See how to use it below:

First, open WhatsApp on your mobile; Tap the three dots in the upper right corner; Then click on “Settings” (Android)/ “Settings” (iOS); Once this is done, click on the “Storage and data” option; To finish, that is, to finish, tap on “Automatic media download”; Finally, if the “Never” option is enabled, change it to wi-fi or cellular data (3G/4G).

Whatsapp starts releasing feature to react messages

The users of Whatsapp are already able to react to messages in the application. First of all, it is important to note that the novelty is available for both cell phones and computers.

In addition to being able to express themselves in front of a message, the user can see which emoji is used by their contact. Currently, it is possible to choose between six figures in the application options.

It should be noted that the feature is available for chatting in groups or privately. Here’s how to check which emojis your contacts reacted to messages with.

The procedure to find out who used reactions in the Whatsapp it’s very simple. Check out:

Firstly, open some WhatsApp group chat; In a message that has received reactions, click on the bubble that displays the emojis used to interact; Once this is done, the name of all the contacts who reacted and the respective emoji used in the message will appear; So, to finish, close the window by clicking anywhere else on the WhatsApp screen.

However, it is important to note that the functionality of reacting to messages is being released gradually, so it is possible that it will take a while to arrive on your device.