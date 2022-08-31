WhatsApp launches new in-app grocery shopping function

This week, the Whatsapp launched a new function in its app that can help many everyday users. Now, users can make grocery shopping directly from the messaging app. The service was made available by Meta in partnership with the company JioMart.

According to Meta, the company responsible for Whatsapp, Messenger users can purchase food products, cleaning and personal care products, books and much more. To make purchases, simply send the word “HI to the JioMart contact. It is important to note that the service is currently only available in India.

After sending the message to start shopping, the user will only need to click on a button to start the procedure for choosing products, through the catalog. The entire process is carried out in the messaging app, from choosing products to payment and delivery confirmation.

WhatsApp will stop operating on some phones

O Whatsapp will stop working on some more cell phones. That’s because the messenger update will be incompatible with older operating systems. Included in this list are iPhones (iOS), Android, KaiOS, among others. The measure takes effect from October 24 this year.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

Check out the cell phone models that will no longer operate WhatsApp

See below:

iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.