WhatsApp: Learn how to REACT MESSAGES with any emoji

It was recently released to the Whatsapp a new option to react to messages using any emoji. The feature is an update from the previous version, which limited the use of only six figures.

In addition to being able to react to a message, be it text, photo, video, audio or file, with any emoji, the user will also be able to use different skin tones according to the capacity of the sticker.

To check if the news has reached you, just press for a few seconds on a message. If a ‘+’ sign appears as a seventh option, it means that the feature is already available in your app.

On the button, you can select the desired emoji or even search for the magnifying glass icon. As usual, the functionality is being released gradually, so it is possible that it will take a while to arrive on your device.

WhatsApp will be blocked on some devices

O Whatsapp will stop working on some cell phones. Recently, the messenger reported that the application update will be incompatible with older operating systems. Included in this list are iPhones (iOS), Android, KaiOS, among others. The measure takes effect from mid-October this year.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

Check out the cell phone models that will no longer operate WhatsApp

See below:

iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.