WhatsApp: See how to transcribe audios in the app

for users of Whatsapp who don’t like to spend minutes listening to audio, Take Blip has launched a new feature that allows you to turn voice messages into text through the messenger itself.

The new service, called “Viratexto” is free and very easy to use. The expectation is that about 50 thousand audios will be transcribed in the coming days.

How to use the new service?

to use the Virtext It’s quite simple. The user must add the number (31) 97228-0540 in his Whatsapp and send the audio to the chat conversation. The function accepts audios of up to 4 minutes.

It is important to note that the service is automated, therefore, it is not done by a person. In addition, the data is encrypted to provide more security to users and the service can be terminated at any time.

According to the owner of Take Blip, the audio transcription tool was designed to facilitate the daily lives of WhatsApp users.

“We started testing it internally first. During an internal company-wide meeting, our CEO, Roberto Oliveira, already excited about the solution, commented on this functionality. In a short time, several employees engaged and started using the feature to transcribe WhatsApp audios into text. We observed a great recurrence and retention rate [e]with that, we decided to bet on the tool and open its use outside the company”, said Milton Stiilpen.

WhatsApp launches new in-app grocery shopping function

This week, the Whatsapp launched a new function in its app that can help many everyday users. Now, users can make grocery shopping directly from the messaging app. The service was made available by Meta in partnership with the company JioMart.

According to Meta, the company responsible for Whatsapp, Messenger users can purchase food products, cleaning and personal care products, books and much more. To make purchases, simply send the word “HI to the JioMart contact. It is important to note that the service is currently only available in India.

After sending the message to start shopping, the user will only need to click on a button to start the procedure for choosing products, through the catalog. The entire process is carried out in the messaging app, from choosing products to payment and delivery confirmation.