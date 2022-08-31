Who is the swimmer victim of sexism for posting photo with medals

The Italian Linda Cerruti, of artistic swimming, was the target of sexist comments when she posted an upside-down photo with the eight medals (six silver and two bronze) she won at the European Aquatics Championships, held this month in Rome, hanging from the legs.

Linda shared dozens of offensive messages that are in the comments of a post with the photo. “Nice medals but the space between medals 4 and 5 is not bad either,” wrote one profile. “Is this medal holder for sale?” said another.

The 28-year-old swimmer started in artistic swimming in 2000. “It happened by accident. After learning to swim at age six, she started a synchronized swimming course. The idea of ​​dancing in the water was a thrill for me,” she told the site. of the International Swimming Federation.

She has competed in international tournaments since 2010, when she was 16 years old. In all, the Italian has 27 medals in first-tier competitions. Her best results were two silvers and two bronzes in Worlds. In European championships, there are nine silvers and 15 bronzes.

The Italian Linda Cerruti was the target of sexist comments after posting this image Image: Playback/Instagram

Linda has participated in two editions of the Olympic Games. At Rio-2016, she was sixth placed alongside Costanza Ferro in the women’s doubles and fifth in the team dispute. Already in Tokyo-2020, she repeated the sixth position with Costanza and again the fifth place for teams.

Despite today having a successful curriculum, the Italian thought about giving up artistic swimming as a teenager.

“Around 14, all my friends were called up to national training camps, but I wasn’t. Ever. I trained all those hours, but I didn’t go with my friends. I thought to myself, ‘Why do I do this? ‘. The coach always said I had potential, but that wasn’t enough. I talked about it with my mom, who was really good at supporting me. She made it look really simple, and the next year I definitely blossomed.”

On Instagram, Linda has more than 55,000 followers and often posts photos from traveling around the world and from training and competitions.