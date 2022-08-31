Willian Farias becomes doubtful in Coritiba, and Val returns from suspension against América-MG | coritiba

O midfielder William Farias is Coritiba’s main doubt for the duel against América-MG, on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena Independência, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the victory over Avaí, the midfielder started as a starter, but had to be replaced in the 31st minute of the first half. He felt a problem with his foot. Created from the base Alviverde, Bernardo entered the game and played in the position.

Farias underwent tests and is awaiting the results to know his situation. He is doubtful for the club’s next appointment.

On the other hand, coach Guto Ferreira will gain a reinforcement for the midfield. After serving suspension, midfielder Val is back at the disposal of the coaching staff.

Already the side Diego Porfírio, who left the field with cramps, participated normally in the presentation and should not worry.

READ MORE

Guto Ferreira details changes at Coritiba and values ​​the squad

1 of 2 Willian Farias, Coritiba — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba Willian Farias, Coritiba — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

Changes and team structuring

With just two games, Ferreira is looking for a starting base. From the duel against Flu to the match against Avaí, the coach made nine changes to the team.

At the press conference, he explained the exchanges and how he intends to define the starting eleven from now on.

– In the game against Fluminense, we had several absences, due to card and injury. I didn’t use Porfirio, he had been out of the medical department for ten days. Against Avaí, he played a great defensive game. Jhon made his debut. These are things that, sometimes, there is a charge, but you need to understand the process. If it doesn’t happen like Boschilia (he was injured in his debut) – answered Ferreira.

Wall or Gabriel Vasconcelos?

The fight for the goal must be fierce. In the last round, Gabriel Vasconcelos was listed for the first time. However, in the club’s plan, he would only be 100% to play against Coelho. Muralha, on the other hand, recovered the position after feeling discomfort and passed security in the goal.

During the week, the commission will define the team’s starting goalkeeper. Rafael William, on the other hand, lost space and, today, is the third option.

See more news from Coritiba on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Coritiba is the first team outside the relegation zone, with 25 points. In order not to return to the Z-4, Alviverde will need to achieve its first victory as a visitor and start a positive sequence in the return.

América-MG vs Coritiba: 03/09, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence

03/09, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence Coritiba vs Atletico GO: 9/11, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira

9/11, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira Botafogo vs Coritiba: 09/17, Saturday, 4:30 pm – Nilton Santos

09/17, Saturday, 4:30 pm – Nilton Santos Coritiba vs Ceara: 09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira

09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira Sao Paulo vs Coritiba: 03/10, Monday, 19h – Morumbi (Brazilian)