Without revealing cause, president of Atlético-MG says he has “some idea” about the team’s problems | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is going through a bad phase, with few positive results and a tendency to be just a supporting player in the Brazilian football season. Meanwhile, there is a search for a diagnosis of the problems. Without revealing what the picture is, President Sérgio Coelho says that he “has some idea” of the causes at the time of the team.

Atlético’s use at home in 2022 leaves something to be desired compared to last year

– It’s not working out for some reasons that we don’t even know, as I think everyone doesn’t know. If we knew what the problem would be, we would go there. We have some idea of ​​what it could be, and we are working on it to change – said, to Itatiaia Radio.

The representative of Galo praised the positive aspects of the club – salary on time, CT, quality of the cast, Cuca, football direction. And that the only tool to be used is “work, work, work” so that Atlético can rediscover the paths to success on the field.

“Right now, we have to support, find out what is happening to get out of this difficult time together. We understand the fans’ dissatisfaction. We will only leave if we are rowing together in the same direction.”

1 of 3 President Sérgio Coelho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Globo President Sérgio Coelho, of Atlético-MG — Photo: Globo

Atletico’s president also highlighted that, at a given moment, external pressure on players can “work against”. Sérgio Coelho highlighted the quality of Galo’s cast and that he talks with Rodrigo Caetano and Cuca to find the solution.

– It’s no use wanting to just hit, fight, curse. I don’t have the style to get into the locker room and kick ass, I’m not going to do that. I have respect for people. I have a habit of waiting 24 hours after the end of the game to make important decisions – analyzes Sérgio Coelho.

Atlético comes from a defeat against Goiás and a draw against América-MG in the last two rounds of the Brazilian Championship. It remains stagnant in seventh place, now with 36 points, and still without entering the G-6, the initial zone of vacancy for Libertadores 2023.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

The next game is on Sunday, against Atlético-GO, which is the runner-up. Cuca has already warned that the team needs an urgent victory to regain confidence and attempt a sprint. It is the same vision of Sérgio Coelho.

– We see that the team lost confidence, the emotional may be getting in the way, yes. In any area of ​​life, pressure is valid up to a point, then it works against. We are human beings, we can endure until a moment. Then it gets in the way,” he added.

“We have one of the best squads in Brazil, a competent and experienced technical commission, a competent football director. The CT is of a high level, salaries are up to date. So, it is difficult for you to diagnose”.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv