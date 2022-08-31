Wonder Man series for Disney+ will have Ben Kingsley return as a character seen in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

THE marvel studios continues with character-focused Disney+ series project Wonder Manknown as Magmun here in Brazil, and now the attraction has gained new features. According to information, the actor Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the show.

Seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the character was revealed to be a failed actor. The information about the casting of the character in the attraction confirms the idea of ​​the show to be a satire of Hollywood.

How Kingsley’s character would appear in the plot has not been revealed.

Kingsley returning as Slattery lends credence to reports that the show is intended to be a satire of Hollywood, as it has been established that Slattery is a failed actor and Wonder Man was an actor and stuntman in the comics. Exactly how Kingsley would be part of the show’s plot and how many episodes he would appear in is being kept under wraps, but sources say he will play a major role.

Marvel Studios is developing a series based on the character Magnum

In the comics, Magnum the Wonder Man is Simon Williams’ secret identity. He first appeared in the comics avengers On the 9th of 1964 and worked as an actor and stuntman in Hollywood. He was part villain, part hero and has connections to several other Marvel Comics characters like Tony Stark, Baron Zemo, Wanda and Vision.

The director Destin Daniel Cretton (in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and screenwriter Andrew Guest (from the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community) will work on production together.

The attraction does not have a premiere date. With information from Variety.

